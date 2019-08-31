LEWIS,
Irene Louisa (nee Joy):
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Windsor Park Care Home, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in her 72nd year. Cherished wife of the late Peter, loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana of Paul and Margaret, and Phillip (Invercargill); Annette Black, and Matthew (Gore). A service to celebrate the life of Irene will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Monday, September 2, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 7 Walker Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2019