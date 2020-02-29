GILLESPIE,
Irene Nancy Joy (Nancy):
26.6.1931 - 26.2.2020
Peacefully, at Marne Street Hospital, Dunedin, with family by her side. Loved wife of the late Les, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Carol, Allan and Lorraine, and the late Colin, loved Nana Nancy of Sandra, the late Mitchell; Maria and Robert, and Tinika and Daniel, and a loved great-grandmother of Mitchell, Toni; Sonya, Anna, and Emily. Privately cremated, as was Nancy's wish. Messages to PO Box 15126, Waihola 9243.
