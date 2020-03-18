HISHON, Ione Agnes:
Ione passed away peacefully at home with her family on March 16, 2020, aged 88 years. A much loved wife of Phill (deceased). A special mum and mother-in-law to Mary (Winton) and Jim (deceased); Philip (Te Anau); Anne and Peter (Tauranga); Chris and Kathryn (Te Anau); Mark (Tauranga); Paul (Australia); Susie and Michael (Riverton); Bill (Winton); Lucy (Australia), and a much loved granny and " Darlin" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Ione's life will be held at 11.00am, Friday, March 20, 2020, in St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Winton, followed by interment at the East Winton Cemetery arriving approximately 2.00pm. Messages to 70 Arthur Street, Winton 9720, or to Ione's tribute page at www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020