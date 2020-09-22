FA'AMOE-IOANE, Iokapeta:
Passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Leonard (deceased), and Leona and Tai Notoa. Loved, cherished and beautiful Nana of Ateleana and Jordaine, Nathaniel and Antonia, Keilani, Lilyana, and Elijah-Leonard. Loved Great-Nana of Jarrell, Cairo and Cova. Loved and cherished daughter, sister, aunty, cousin and friend to many.
"Forever loved and remembered"
The family wishes to advise that a private family service will be held at the Invercargill Crematorium, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11.00am. A memorial and committal service will be held at a later date. All messages to 6 Maxwell Court, Rockdale, Invercargill.
"The family would like to thank the staff at the Southland Mental Health Unit for their love, kindness and care of our much loved Peta".
E ala lea i le maliu ole tina ia Iokapeta Fa'amoe-Ioane. Lea ua tasi ai le fa'amoemoe ole fanau a Iokapeta ma ona uso ma ona tuagane mo le taimi nei, e cremation. Aua e le o po ma lilo mea o lo'o tutupu ile taimi nei, ona o le fa'ama'i ua le fetaui ai fuafuaga ma fa'amoemoega. Ae ole a iai se aso ma se taimi avanoa ona fa'atunu'u ai lea ole fa'amoemoe, ma tu'uina atu loa i lona nofoaga-mau. Ma fa'amalie atu ole cremation, fa'amolemole ua na'o le fanau ma le aiga. Fa'afetai, fa'afetai lava.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 22, 2020