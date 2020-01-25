WILHELM, Ingo Jorg Peter:

Fran, Helen, Inge, Julie, and families, would like to offer our sincere and grateful thanks to everyone who visited, phoned, delivered meals, sent food hampers, and wrote cards, at the time of Ingo's death. Special thanks to all who travelled to be with us and attend Ingo's funeral. We would also like to acknowledge the support and care given to both Ingo during the last 10 months of his life, and to us the family, from Dr Sharon Pattison, Dr Dennis Tweedy, Oncology Ward Southland Hospital, Rosalie from District Nursing, Josephine from Hospice, Wallace's Pharmacy, Father Tony Harrison, and Wilson Fraser - thank you all so much.



