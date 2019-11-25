WILHELM, Ingo Jorg Peter:
After a battle fought with dignity, on Saturday, November 23, 2019; aged 78. Much loved husband of Fran for 56 years. Proud Dad of Helen (Invercargill), Inge (Jakarta), Julie (Hamilton) and the late Peter. Extra proud Grandad of Erin, David and Michael Jones. Respected friend of Murray Jones, Jason Groshinski and Wayne Lemin. No flowers, but donations made to the Cancer Research Trust NZ would be appreciated. A service for Ingo will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 11.00am on Wednesday, November 27, followed by a private family interment. Messages to 27 Myers St, Waikiwi, Invercargill 9810, or to Ingo's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019