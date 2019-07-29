FRASER,
Inez Mary (nee Hoare):
19.11.1924 - 24.07.2019
Aged 94. Daughter of Eric and Jean Hoare, sister of Jean (twin), Graeme and Laura, all deceased. Wife of Ian Fraser (deceased), and Trevor Edwards (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Maurice and Barbara, John and Jane, Roy and Vivienne (deceased), Maree and Clive, Sandra and Greg, Lynette and Linden. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Loved by all. Thanks to Bethesda Rest Home for the care provided. Messages may be addressed to Inez's family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Inez's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, This Day (Monday) 29 July, at 4.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on July 29, 2019