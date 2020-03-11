SIMPSON,
Ian William Joseph:
Peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mike and Lyn, Pat, Ann and Richard Mallon, Catherine and Tim Roxburgh, Mark and Paula, and Margaret. Much loved and adored grandfather and great-grandfather.
R.I.P.
A Mass of thanksgiving for Ian's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 449 North Road, Invercargill, at 10.00am, on Saturday, March 14, with a private cremation to follow. Rosary will be held in the Church at 7.00pm, on Friday, March 13. No flowers please, but donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated to whom we are very grateful. Messages to 101 Mary Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Ian's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020