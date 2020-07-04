ROBERTSON, Ian McAra:
22.01.1930 - 23.04.2020
Margaret, Doug and Jenny, Jane and Richard, Cathy and Ian, Sarah, and families, would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, cards, flowers, and support shown to us following the loss of a dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, Grandad, and Great-Grandad. Your kindness was greatly appreciated through a very difficult time. We would like to thank the staff at Southern Funeral Home, and our celebrant Heather Stephen, for their compassion and support. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of appreciation.
Published in Southland Times on July 4, 2020