Ian ROBERTSON (1930 - 2020)
ROBERTSON, Ian McAra:
22.01.1930 - 23.04.2020
Passed away after a short illness, at Gore Hospital, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 58 years, a loved father and father-in-law of Doug and Jenny (Arthurton), Jane and Richard Whitmore (Balclutha), Cathy and Ian (Invercargill), and Sarah (Arthurton), loved Grandad of Holly and Shane, Amy and Bradley, Scott and Alice; Hayden, and Liam; Emma and Kylie, Tracee and Allan, Anita, William, Daniel, and the late Katie. A proud Great-Grandad of Scott; Keiran, Nate, and Baylee; Zac, *Chelsea, *Tyrone, and Clayton; Dylan, Kyrah, Hannah, Zane, Chace, Skye, Harper, and Peyton. As per Ian's wishes a private interment will be held. Thank you to Dr Glenys Weir for her care of Ian over the years and a special thank you to the doctor and nurses at Gore Hospital who cared for Ian over his last few days. Messages to 87 Landslip Road, Arthurton , RD 1, Gore, 9771.
(*denotes deceased)

