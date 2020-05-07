PULLAR,
Ian Hamilton (Jack):
24.05.1936 - 06.05.2020
Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jenny, his wife of 55 beautiful years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Janette and Steve Foster (Singapore); Geoffrey and Samantha Pullar; Rochelle and Troy Laffey. Best loved grandad ever of Cody, Edward, and Casey.
"Cheerio Grandad"
As per family wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages and wishes to 3 Gow Street, Winton 9720, or on Jack's tribute page at www.frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from May 7 to May 9, 2020