MUNRO, Ian Lauchlan:
Ian sadly passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved husband of the late June, father and father-in-law of Russell and Ingrid, Shona and Jon Havenaar, and Sandra and Craig Swensson. Loved and adored Grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Friday, February 7, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages can be sent to PO Box 1345, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020