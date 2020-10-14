McCORMACK, Ian Lyell:
Peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice with his loving family at his side, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Tara. Loved father of Darryl, Pauline, Maxine, the late Russell, Jason, Shane, Mark, Ashley, Keegan, and stepdaughter Jotika. Loved foster son of Clarrie and Thelma. A loved father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the McCormack family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In keeping with Ian's wishes a cremation has been held. A memorial service for Ian will be held at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 14, 2020