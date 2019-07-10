MARTIN, Ian David (Frank):
As a result of an accident in Sydney, on Monday, June 24, 2019; Aged 58 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Craig and Sally, Peter and Emma, and Richard. Dearly loved son of Rose and the late Stewart Martin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lynne and Nigel McAnelly, Barbara and Merv Frew, Wendy and Errol Croton, the late Philip Martin, and Brendon and Amanda Martin. Awesome uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Ian will be held at The Glen Country Club, 69 Conon Street, on Saturday, July 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on July 10, 2019