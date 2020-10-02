KENNING, Ian Theodore:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. In his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved Dad of the late Stuart, and Fiona (Lumsden). Loved father-in-law of Joanne, and Ernie. Dearly loved Grandad of Rebecca and Chris. The Service for Ian will be held at J Fraser & Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Monday, October 5, 2020, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Online tributes may left on Ian's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes where his service will be live streamed. Messages to Fiona Kenning-Horsman, 43 Meadow St, Lumsden 9730.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020