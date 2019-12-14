Ian HALDER

  • "HALDER, Ian Russell: Dearly loved son of the late Fred and..."
    - Ian HALDER
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
Death Notice


logoHALDER, Ian Russell:
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Clutha Health First, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Marg. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jeannene and John Gilkison, Karen and Ayson Gill, Blair and Sara. Loved Grandad of Braydon and Kirsty, Tyler and Connor, George, Mark and Tomas, and Angus. In lieu of flowers, donations to Otago Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Family would like to thank Clutha Health First, Lawrence Medical Centre, Dunedin Hemotology for their exceptional care of Ian. A farewell for Ian will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 1.00pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private burial to follow. Messages to 140 Reserve Road, Tuapeka West, 1RD, Lawrence 9591, or to Ian's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
