HALDER, Ian Russell:
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Clutha Health First, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Marg. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jeannene and John Gilkison, Karen and Ayson Gill, Blair and Sara. Loved Grandad of Braydon and Kirsty, Tyler and Connor, George, Mark and Tomas, and Angus. In lieu of flowers, donations to Otago Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Family would like to thank Clutha Health First, Lawrence Medical Centre, Dunedin Hemotology for their exceptional care of Ian. A farewell for Ian will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 1.00pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private burial to follow. Messages to 140 Reserve Road, Tuapeka West, 1RD, Lawrence 9591, or to Ian's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019