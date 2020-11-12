GARRICK,
Ian Joseph "Giddy":
Aged 67, of Invercargill. Passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Dearly loved Dad of Shane and Kelly, Daniel and Kelly, and David. Much loved Grandad of Chenee, Jacob, and Molly; Great-Grandad of Grayson. Loved son, brother and brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. Special friend of the late Cheryl and 'Old Mate' of Mike. A service to celebrate Giddy's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, November 16, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Many thanks to the staff of Peacehaven for their compassionate care. Messages can be sent to 397 Elles Road, Invercargill 9812 or to Giddy's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020