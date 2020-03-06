Ian DIAMOND

Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel
Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road)
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

DIAMOND, Ian Ross (Ross):
On March 3, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved husband of Judy, father and father-in-law of Stella and Marty, Greg and Ruth, adored Poppa of Cooper and Chloe, Grace and Sam, son of Don and Molly Diamond (Hedgehope), son-in-law of George and Amie McKay (Tuatapere). Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Ngaire and David Ravenswood, Jenny and Bruce Chilton, and Neroli (deceased); Val and Helen McKay, Jacqui and Neal (both deceased), Mary (deceased) and Lex Bunting. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews and their children. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the family C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Monday, March 9, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 6, 2020
