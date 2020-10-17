DAWSON,
Ian Maurice Joseph:
Aged 89 years, late of Hedgehope, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, in the comfort of his family. A wonderful man, father, and grandfather, that had a wealth of knowledge to teach and share, a custodian to everything he did, a caretaker of nature, animals, and to the land he worked.
"May you forever hear the continual beauty of bird songs and be able to see again the wonders of the world"
Companion to Lillias, father to Lewis, Julie, Diana, and very loved and adored grandfather to Georgina, 'Jeffrey', Joseph, Michael, and Phoebe. As per Ian's wishes, he has been laid to rest.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020