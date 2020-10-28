BEEL,
Ian Raymond (Beagle):
Aged 60, of Millers Flat, passed away in ICU at Dunedin Hospital following an accident doing what he loved. Dearly loved husband of Susan (Suse), much loved Dad and father-in-law of Graeme (Little Beags) and Gill, Samantha (Mant) and adored Grandad of Andy and Callum. Loved son of George and Rena Beel, loved brother and brother-in-law of Edna and Bob, Marie, Alan. Cherished son-in-law of the late Len and Gwen Murphy, loved brother-in-law of Richard and Jenny, Diane and Paul. Treasured Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the emergency services, Otago Rescue Helicopter and the team in ICU for the care and respect they gave Ian. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held on Friday, October 30, at 1.30pm, at Millers Flat Hall, 1665 Teviot Road, Millers Flat, followed by a private cremation. Messages to PO Box 22, Millers Flat 9544.
"Taken too soon"
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 28, 2020