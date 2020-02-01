Acknowledgement

BAIRD, Ian:

Kathi, Victoria, David, Hilary, and their families, wish to thank everyone who has supported them since Ian's sudden death. The many acts of kindness, prayer and practical help are greatly appreciated. Thank you to all who attended the celebration of Ian's life and special thanks to those who contributed to the service; the Reverend Chris Rodgers, the Waikaka Valley Church family, the people of St Andrews, Jeanette McIntyre, Mike Solari, Graham Hall, Southern Funeral Home, and all who took part in the Guard of Honour from Rotary, Harriers and the Hi-Tops. Thank you to the emergency response team from St John, the Rescue Helicopter, Theatre staff and the ICU team at Dunedin Hospital. Special thanks to Dr Glenys Weir and Dr Chris Jackson who contributed to Ian's bonus 10 years.

We are blessed to live in a community that cares

Ian lived a full and happy life and we thank everyone who enriched his wonderful life.





Published in Southland Times on Feb. 1, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers