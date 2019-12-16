BAIRD, Ian Hilary:
2.11.1947 - 13.12.2019
After 10 bonus years and surrounded by his loving family Ian unexpectedly left us at Dunedin Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife and other half Kathi, children (and in-laws) Victoria and Shane Steven; David and Rachel; Hilary and Richard Cruickshank. Treasured by his grandchildren Hannah, Naomi*, and Ruth; Matthew, and Elizabeth; Amanda, and Kate. A much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ross and Debbie, Ken, Alison* and Roy Reeves, and Alistair*, a loved uncle of Debbie, Alistair, Darren and their families. Ian's farewell service will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Thursday, December 19, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Charlton Park Cemetery.
