Iain FLETCHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iain FLETCHER.
Service Information
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland
0620
(649)-486-2631
Death Notice

FLETCHER, Iain James:
On November 1, 2019, in Auckland. Loving and devoted husband of Shirley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nick and Simmone, Greg and Rebecca, Chris and Julia, and Kathryn and Steven. Cherished Grandad of Jack, Britney, Giorgia, Ben, Connor and Thea. Heartfelt thanks to the team on Ward 41 at Auckland Hospital for their care and support of Iain and the family. Requiem Mass for Iain will be celebrated 11.00am, on Friday, November 8, at St. Joseph's Church, Takapuna, (entrance 10 Dominion St) followed by private cremation.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 4, 2019
