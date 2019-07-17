RIDLEY, Hurst Freeman:
Of Cromwell (formerly of Gore) , passed away suddenly at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Shirley for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Gaylene; Paul and Megan; and Linda and Gary Bridgeman. Cherished Grandad of Sarah, Emma and Blake, Ryan and Scott; and partners. A loved Uncle. As per Hurst's wishes, a private family service will be held. Messages to 6A Mead Avenue Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times on July 17, 2019