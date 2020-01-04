Huntly MCGREGOR

Death Notice

McGREGOR,
Huntly Neville (Neville):
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Lake Wakatipu Care Home, Frankton, aged 64 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Rory McTavish, and Huntly, and loved Grandad of Flynn, and Wade; Georgia, Tyler, and Ella. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Veronica and Bob Wilson, Rowan and Patrick Levingston, Tim and Sara, Kim and Bill Boyd, and the late John, and a loved uncle. A service for Neville will be held in the Glenorchy Hall, Mull Street, on Tuesday, January 7, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Glenorchy Cemetery. Thanks to the Lake Wakatipu Care Home staff for their great care of Neville. Messages to PO Box 2256, Wakatipu 9349.

Published in Southland Times on Jan. 4, 2020
