SHAW, Hunter:

The Mighty Kahikatea has fallen. The Warrior Hunter Shaw has gone for his final hunt. October 15, 2019 surrounded by family. Loved husband of Claire, Father and Granddad of Rick, Anna, Fabian and Lily, Kerryn, Hunter, Morgan, Zac and Jesse, Phoebe and Joe, Courtney and Nick. Son of the late Lucky and Kath, Stepson of Margo, brother of Lance and Liz. Loved by all. The Whnau invite you to join them in a celebration of his life at the Te Anau Airport, Manapouri, Saturday, October 19 at 2pm.

Kia hora te marino, kia whakapapa, pounamu te roto,

Kia tere te krohirohi i mua i thuarahi.

May peace be widespread, may the lake glisten like greenstone,

And may the shimmer of light guide your way.





