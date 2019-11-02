MacINTOSH, Hunter Arthur:
Tragically at Otautau on October 30, 2019. Aged 9 years. Treasured and dearly loved by his Mum Amy King and his Step-dad Hayden Morris. Excited big brother to be. Adorable grandson of Paul and Sharon King. Much loved nephew of Steven and Tanya; Mandy and Hayden. Best friend of Junior, Makita, Oakley and Ollie. Proud Great-grandson of Heather and Bob Arthur and Ron and Marge King. Loved by his step grandparents Herb and Norina Morris. Dearly loved by Nolie. Funeral details to be advised. Hunter will be at 20 Nantwich st from Monday afternoon for those friends who wish to visit. Messages to 20 Nantwich St, Otautau. Online messages may be made to Hunter's tribute page
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2019