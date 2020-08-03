MORGAN, Huhana Pokiri
(nee Bradshaw):
10 April 1955 - 31 July 2020
Kaore te aroha ki toku kõkara,
Motumotu rikiriki ana e roto i ahau.
E, Me aha atu hoki te hinganga Kahurangi
Aue! Aue! Aue, taukiri e!
Kai te tini, kai te mano
Tenei a ngakau hotuhotu, a ngakau pakaru rikiriki
E whakamõhio atu nã ki a koutou
Kua riro atu tõ mãtau Kuia, tõ mãtau Whaea, a Huhana Pokiri Morgan
He kura o Te Arawa, he rei o Kãi Tahu
Ka tau tonu ki Awarua, takoto ai ki tõna marae ki Te Rau Aroha
With much sadness, peacefully, embraced in the loving arms of her darling husband Tame Morgan, our beautiful Hana passed away. Cherished and loved mother of Matangi*, Tiri (Irihapeti) and Taimona Panapa; Shane and Leanne; Mali (Maria) and Daniel Aerepo; Andrew and Jordan. Treasured Nanny of Te Wheturereata and Manaia; Mereana, Huhana and Himepiri; Jaedyn, Nevada and Tahli; Jordan, Thomas, Jamahl and Janayah; Manaia and Ali. Great-Nanny of Kayel, Amaya, and Rome. Potiki of Norman* and Ngawara* Bradshaw (nee Kereti); Matangi* and Tamaku* Whiti (nee Kereti). Daughter-in-law of Te Rako* and Daphne* Morgan (no Waikato). Precious baby sister and sister-in-law of Taare Hikurangi and Janice Smith; Erenora Hinewaa* and Matiu Kaio; Tamaku Miriama and Paul Whaitiri*; Ngawara Irihapeti and Nicol Gordon; Kataraina Ngamu and Watihana Eruera*; Rena Hineawhitia and John Daintith; and Maria Te Aranga* and Blackie Tini. Sister and sister-in-law of the Mokena/Onehi whaanau. Favourite Aunty and Nanny of all the Bradshaw and Morgan kids, and all their kids! Loved cousin, sister, colleague and friend. Hana will remain in the Bluff. The funeral service will be held at Te Rau Aroha Marae, cnr of Bradshaw and Henderson Streets, Bluff, at 11.00am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Hana will be lovingly laid to rest at Greenpoint Cemetery.
(*denotes deceased)
"Gone to her big sisters,
gone to her Boy"
E Whae e, haere i runga i te aroha, haere i runga i te põuritanga, haere,
okioki atu e!
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 3, 2020