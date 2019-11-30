MURRAY,
Hughena (nee Lilley):
Diane, Graham, Hugh, Kerry and their families wish to sincerely thank everyone for the lovely cards, flowers, food and visits following our loss of a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thank you to Dr Ewan Adam and the staff of Ascot Care Home for their wonderful care of Hughena. Thank you, too, to Macdonald and Weston for the guidance and support at a difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation as many addresses are unknown.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 30, 2019