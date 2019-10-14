MURRAY, Hughena:
Peacefully with family by her side, on Friday, October 11, 2019, in the wonderful care of Ascot Care Home. In her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Wallace. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Graham Fletcher, Hugh and Kerry Murray. Loved nana of Tim and Nela, Catherine, Geoffery, Stephanie, Janna and Shaun, Brett and Sarah, Taryn, Christa and Johnny. Loved great-grandmother of her 8 great-grandchildren. As to Hughena's wishes a private service will be held. Messages to The Murray Family PO Box 1737, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 14, 2019