McSTAY,
Hugh Alexander Robert:
Peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, aged 87 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Elsa for 60 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Lindsay and Kim (Alexandra), and Raylene (Christchurch), loved Grandad of Kylie, Ashley; Ruby and William, and loved great-Grandad of Ella, Tylah and Rylan.
"Take time to be friendly –
it is the road to happiness"
In accordance with Hugh's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to 1124 Fraser Dam Road, Earnscleugh, Alexandra 9391 or email [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 9, 2019