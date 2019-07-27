HUNTER, Hugh John Bruce
(Bruce or Canada):
Peacefully at Ascot Care Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of John and Catherine, Jillian, Warren, and Kylie and Brian Cummings. Loved and cherished grandad of Abigail, Adalyn, and Corbyn. Loved twin brother of Beth Ludwig and her family, brother of Alan, Margaret*, Edith*, and Ken*. Brother-in-law to Len and Hazel* Sinclair, Peter and Gael Sinclair and families. A funeral service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 31, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Villa 29, Ascot Retirement Village, 211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2019