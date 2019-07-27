Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh HUNTER. View Sign Death Notice



(Bruce or Canada):



Peacefully at Ascot Care Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of John and Catherine, Jillian, Warren, and Kylie and Brian Cummings. Loved and cherished grandad of Abigail, Adalyn, and Corbyn. Loved twin brother of Beth Ludwig and her family, brother of Alan, Margaret*, Edith*, and Ken*. Brother-in-law to Len and Hazel* Sinclair, Peter and Gael Sinclair and families. A funeral service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 31, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Villa 29, Ascot Retirement Village, 211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810.

(*denotes deceased)







HUNTER, Hugh John Bruce(Bruce or Canada):Peacefully at Ascot Care Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of John and Catherine, Jillian, Warren, and Kylie and Brian Cummings. Loved and cherished grandad of Abigail, Adalyn, and Corbyn. Loved twin brother of Beth Ludwig and her family, brother of Alan, Margaret*, Edith*, and Ken*. Brother-in-law to Len and Hazel* Sinclair, Peter and Gael Sinclair and families. A funeral service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 31, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Villa 29, Ascot Retirement Village, 211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers