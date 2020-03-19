CHITTOCK, Hugh Dickson:
Aged 89 years, (Peacefully) on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Gore Hospital. Beloved husband and soulmate of Irene for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ross and Liz (Mossburn), Neil and Carol (Hawkes Bay), Andrew and Diane (Waikaka), Don and Sue (Christchurch). Loved and respected grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
"At Rest"
A Service for Hugh will be held in the Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Saturday, March 21, at 11.00am. Private Interment to follow at Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Gore St John Ambulance. Messages to 2A Irving Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020