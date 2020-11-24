Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fraser J & Sons Limited 199 Esk St Invercargill , Southland 032184095 Service 1:30 p.m. Fraser J & Sons Limited 199 Esk St Invercargill , Southland View Map Death Notice





STROBEL, Horst Richard:

Passed away peacefully in his home with family caring for him in his last days. This followed a difficult period as the complications associated with Parkinson's Disease took over. Horst was the infinitely loved husband of Eva Švehla, loved Daddy of Martin, Tomi, Daniela, Miša and Ben, father-in-law of Lisa and dearly loved Opa of Daisy, Lulu and baby boy on the way. Horst was as devoted to others as anyone could be. He fought that bloody disease as bravely and strongly as anyone could. He led a hard working and selfless life always putting everyone else before him. He was loving and gentle, and if he ever tried to swear, he couldn't make it sound right. He was sharp of mind and a DIY master, able to fix anything. He could cook like no other. His dishes represented the taste of home and love, and family. He enjoyed music and good comedy, and when he laughed there wasn't a better sound to hear.

We love him so much.

We will miss him so much.

A special thanks to the good nurses from Medical Ward and the carers who made him as comfortable as they could during the month he spent there. Also for the care and support they gave Eva and the family. A special thanks to the kind and tender carers from Good Partners who allowed us to bring Horst home for his final days. This meant the world to us. A service will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. This will be followed by a private cremation. Messages to







STROBEL, Horst Richard:Passed away peacefully in his home with family caring for him in his last days. This followed a difficult period as the complications associated with Parkinson's Disease took over. Horst was the infinitely loved husband of Eva Švehla, loved Daddy of Martin, Tomi, Daniela, Miša and Ben, father-in-law of Lisa and dearly loved Opa of Daisy, Lulu and baby boy on the way. Horst was as devoted to others as anyone could be. He fought that bloody disease as bravely and strongly as anyone could. He led a hard working and selfless life always putting everyone else before him. He was loving and gentle, and if he ever tried to swear, he couldn't make it sound right. He was sharp of mind and a DIY master, able to fix anything. He could cook like no other. His dishes represented the taste of home and love, and family. He enjoyed music and good comedy, and when he laughed there wasn't a better sound to hear.We love him so much.We will miss him so much.A special thanks to the good nurses from Medical Ward and the carers who made him as comfortable as they could during the month he spent there. Also for the care and support they gave Eva and the family. A special thanks to the kind and tender carers from Good Partners who allowed us to bring Horst home for his final days. This meant the world to us. A service will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. This will be followed by a private cremation. Messages to [email protected] , or on Horst's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes or to 51 Grant Road, Otatara, Invercargill, 9879. Published in Southland Times on Nov. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers