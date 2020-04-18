

WEIR, Hillis:

Ngaire and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kind and thoughtful messages, cards and support following Hillis' passing. Thank you to the Reverend Ross Scott for the church service and for those who spoke at the service. Thanks also to the Pukeke Lion's Club members for their moving guard of honour following the service. The family would also like to thank the many people who continue to support Ngaire in this difficult time. Your kindness is truly appreciated.



Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks.





