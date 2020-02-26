Hillis WEIR

Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Ardwick Street
Gore
WEIR, Hillis:
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Gore Hospital, aged 90 years. Adored husband of Ngaire, loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and the late Les (Dunedin), and the late Stuart, much loved Grandad of Jeremy and Kushla, Dan and Kylie, Jenna and Sam, and loved Great-Grandad of Archie, Arthur, and Oaklie. A service to celebrate Hillis' life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, February 28, at 11.00am, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 56 Connell Street, Waverley, Dunedin 9013.

Published in Southland Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
