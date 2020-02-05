HARRIS, Hilda:
Peacefully passed away at Clare House on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Janene, Jan and Peter Forde, and Pauline and Alan. Treasured Nanna of Rebecca and Andrew, Nicole, Matthew, Isabella, Erica and Max. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and the late Claudia. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Clare House for their devoted care of Hilda. A celebration of Hilda's life will be held on Friday, February 7, at 10.30am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 119 Chelmsford St, Invercargill, or to Hilda's tribute page www.frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020