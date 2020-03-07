HUNT,
Herbert Raymond (Ray):
On March 1, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 98 years. Loved husband of Emile for 78 years, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Ray and Judy, Alan and Geraldine, loved Pop of Blair, Andrew, and the late Terri, and a friend to many. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Darfield Hospital, and Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital, for their care and support. Messages to 12 Oakden Drive, Darfield 7510. In accordance with Ray's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 7, 2020