WILLIAMS,
Henry James (The Hawk):
Of Otaki, formerly Bluff. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary Clare. Loved father and father-in-law of Donna and Hoani Carkeek, Marianna and Mathew Wilson, Sterling and Lorna, Clare and Leighton. Loved grandad of his many mokopuna and great-mokopuna. Loved son of Meretepiki and Rangiahua. Dad is laying in state at Kawiu Marae, Levin, where his service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 11.00am. Dad will be then laid to rest at Te Kapa Urupa on Kawiu Road, Levin.
Moe mai ra moe mai ra.
Published in Southland Times on July 11, 2020