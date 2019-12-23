OWENS,
Henry James (Dubby):
On December 21, 2019, peacefully at his home in Kaitangata, surrounded by his loving family; aged 70 years. Beloved husband and friend of Liz, adored father and father-in-law of Henry and Caroline, Penny and Hamish, Joshua and Heather, cherished Grandad of Maddison, Ruby, Henry, Lexi, and Jesse, loved long lost brother of Roger Patterson and his family. A service to celebrate Dubby's life will be held on Tuesday, December 24 at 1.30pm, in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Kaitangata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at Dubby's service. Messages to 14 Market Street, Kaitangata 9210.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha and Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 23, 2019