HORRELL, Henry
Charles Maitland (Mait):
Aged 82 years. Passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Gore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Janice for 62 years. Cherished and loved dad and father-in-law of Elaine and Paul Eaton (Balfour), Jenny and Brian Mahon (Riversdale), Julie-Anne and Chris Black (Gore). Loved grandad of Derek, Sarah, Kerry, Wendy, Brent, Joanne, Kayla, Michael and Ethan. Special great-grandad Mait of Dylan, Sophie, Caitlyn, Lykan, Marissa, Liam, Riley, Meila, Georgia, Jaelyn, Taegan, Erica, Evie, Alec, Hazel, and Harley.
"I've sung my last song"
A service to celebrate Mait's life will be held in the Gore Town & Country Club Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7, at 2.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to 6 Halton Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 4, 2020