BENNETT, Henry Clarence:
Passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Hospice Southland; aged 77. Loved husband of Bev. Father and father-in-law of Ngaire and Roger; Paul and Nicola. Pop of Nick and Jahana, and Michael and Katie, Josh, and Kate. Great-Grandpop of Indie. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Henry's life will be held in the Balfour Hall, on Tuesday, October 22, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland can be made at the service. Messages may be sent to 2113 Lumsden Riversdale Highway, RD 6, Gore 9776 or to Henry's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2019