Acknowledgement

ALLAN,

Henrietta Mary (Rita):

Rita's family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who sent messages of sympathy, flowers and baking after the loss of a much loved sister and aunt. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. A very special thank you to the staff of Clare House for their kindness and wonderful care of Rita during her stay there. Our most sincere thanks to you all.

"That best portion of a good woman's life, her little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love" - William Wordsworth.



Published in Southland Times on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers