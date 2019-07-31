ALLAN,
Henrietta Mary (Rita):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, July 29, 2019, in residence at Clare House (formerly of Guthrie Lane). Loved daughter of Mary* and Frank* (Otautau), loved sister of Frank* and Betty, Craig* and Monica*, Jean* and Alan* Broomfield, Vivien*, Winston and Marjarie Colhoun. Lifelong friend of Shenna* Reid. Dearly loved auntie and great-auntie of all her many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10.00am. The service will conclude with a private interment. The family wishes to thank Clare House for their compassionate and loving care of Rita. Messages to D Schmidt, 82 Fleming Road. RD1, Woodlands 9871.
"Forever remembered
with love"
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019