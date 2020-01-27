KAMO,
Hendrix Tamariki Russell:
30.12.1990 - 27.1.2019
A mighty wave came and took you away, your body never to be found. With broken hearts one year on, we dearly miss you, our only solace is knowing you were doing what you loved. Hendrix you will always be truly missed. Daddy, partner, brother, son, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished.
(Also remembering the Slope Point and Northern Southland Communities, your kindness will never be forgotten.)
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 27, 2020