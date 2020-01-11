MOESMAN,
Hendrika Cristina (Rita):
Rita passed away on January 2, 2020, at Peacehaven Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother of Jim and Joanne (ChCh), and Rob and Leah (Invercargill). Loved Oma of Adam, and loved Great-Oma to Isla. A private cremation has been held at Rita's request. We would like to thank Peacehaven and Southland Hospice staff for their continued support and guidance. Messages to The Moesman Family, c/o 543 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 11, 2020