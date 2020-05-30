Henderson STEVENS

Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
1:30 p.m.
A private family service
Death Notice


logoSTEVENS,
Henderson James:
At Windsor Park, Gore, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Lynley (Balfour), Peter and Lynette (Balfour), Ian and Lindsay (North Taieri), and Julie (Auckland). A private family service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 1.30pm. You are welcome to be a part of this service by viewing online at this address http://livestream.com/accounts/ 10730215/events/9150797 Messages to Peter Stevens, 447 Pahiwi Road, RD 6, Gore 9776 or on Henderson's tribute page
www.fraserfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times on May 30, 2020
