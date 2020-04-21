STEVENS,
Henderson James:
At Windsor Park, Gore on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Lynley (Balfour), Peter and Lynette (Balfour), Ian and Lindsay (North Taieri), and Julie (Auckland). Dearly loved Grandad of Andrea, Tania and Alan, Kim and John; the late Mark, Melanie and Hamish, Brendon and Sue-Ann, Kelvin and Leah, Vaughan and Lana; Brett, Timothy and Victoria, the late Kate, Anna and Joe. Loved Great-Grandad (GG) of Annabel, William, Archie and Emily; Abbey, Sophie, Annabelle, Jackson, Connor, Blake, Ivy, Chloe, Arden, Isaac and Harriet; and George. Special thanks to the staff at Windsor Park for their care of Henderson over the past 2 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to Peter Stevens, 447 Pahiwi Road, R D 6, Gore 9776 or on Henderson's tribute page
www.fraserfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020