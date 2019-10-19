DRAKE,
Helena Lois Rose (Lena):
With great sadness mum passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Drake. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Russell and Karen, Lindsay* and Diane, Phillip and Susan, David and Pam, Bill, Gary, Donna and Mark Frew, and Ashley. A special loved Grandma, Nana and "G ma" to all her many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. At Lena's request a private service has been held. Messages to 117 Great North Road, Winton.
(*denotes deceased)
