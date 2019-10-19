Helena DRAKE

Guest Book
  • "Sincere Sympathy to Lena's family ,she was a genuine great..."
    - Lindsay Frewen
  • "Sincere sympathy to all of Aunty Lena's family. Many, many..."
    - Denise Sadlier
  • "Thanks Lena for being a great mother in-law and coming over..."
    - MARK FREW
Death Notice

DRAKE,
Helena Lois Rose (Lena):
With great sadness mum passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Drake. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Russell and Karen, Lindsay* and Diane, Phillip and Susan, David and Pam, Bill, Gary, Donna and Mark Frew, and Ashley. A special loved Grandma, Nana and "G ma" to all her many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. At Lena's request a private service has been held. Messages to 117 Great North Road, Winton.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2019
