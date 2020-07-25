BROWN, Helena Margaret

(Margaret) (nee Young):

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Summerset at Wigram, Christchurch, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Derek, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike, Trish, Ally, Kate and Leslie (Picton), Stephanie and Ken (America), special grandma of Toni, Ryan, Samantha, Jackson, Taylor, Daniel, Kody, Harley and Rachel, great-grandma of Cortez, Rehari, Tyriee, Imogen, Columba, Brodie and Maddison. Special thanks to all the staff at Summerset Village for their wonderful care of Margaret. Margaret will be at her home in Summerset for anyone that would like to pay their respects from Sunday onwards. Messages may be addressed to the Brown family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/hmbrown2207 A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 28, at 1.30pm.





